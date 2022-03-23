Jo Ann Hill Upton, 82 years young, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 22, 2022.
She was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Soso.
She is survived by her husband Tom Upton; two sons, Charles D. Upton and James R. Upton; two grandchildren, Justin D. Upton and Amy L. Upton Edwards; three great-grandchildren, Elaina Upton, and Jackson and Marley Edwards, with another Edwards baby due in September. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Louis McAllister; and two nephews, David Smith and Paul Smith and their families.
She lived a life of servitude, always putting her family ahead of her own needs. She was a loving wife and mother, and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Friday at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Big Creek Cemetery in Soso.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ford, Kenny McCord, David Holifield, Larry Gandy, Milton Gandy and Justin Upton.
God bless each and every one.
