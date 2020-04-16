Jo Ann Thornhill, 81, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 at Indywood Glen Personal Care Home in Greenwood.
Jo Ann was born in Laurel to Louis and Grace Craven on Sept. 8, 1938. She graduated from Laurel High School and received her RN Degree in nursing from Mississippi Delta Community College. She worked for many years for Greenwood Leflore Hospital and later retired from Sta-home Health and Hospice. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Jo Ann loved visiting with her grandchildren and was always close with each of them. Jo Ann was a loving mother and grandmother, a devoted wife and a friend to her community. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones. She lived a full life with countless happy memories that will remain in the hearts of her family forever.
Jo Ann married James A. Thornhill on July 4, 1957 in Laurel. He predeceased her on June 20, 2014. They were married for 57 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and George Craven.
She is survived by three sons, Terry Thornhill (Lady) of Grenada, Mike Thornhill (Kim) of Hernando and Bryan Thornhill (Kathie) of Greenwood; sister LoLaine Lewis (Sam) of Gilbertown, Ala.; five grandchildren, Nicholas Thornhill and Blake Thornhill, both of Oxford, Meghan Thornhill of Hernando, Alden Thornhill of Mandeville, La., and Gardner Thornhill of Greenwood; one great-grandchild, Sailor James Thornhill of Oxford; and special nephew Felip Colon of Carrollton.
A private family graveside service will be on Tuesday, April 21, at Evergreen cemetery in North Carrollton with Rev. John Shackelford officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.greenwood.deltafh.com. Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
