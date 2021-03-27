Jo Anne Ainsworth was born on Jan. 2, 1943 in Laurel and went to be with Jesus on March 25, 2021 due to complications of COVID.
A graveside service will be at 3:30 today (Saturday) at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
She was a loving wife, mother and Gramma. Jo Anne loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and cat Max.
She was preceded in death by parents Kerney (Sarge) and Inell Craft; her husband of 50 years Darryl V. Ainsworth Sr.; and daughter Karen Ainsworth Watts.
Survivors include her sister Laura Thornton (Raymond); daughters Kathy Gardner (Tom) and Lisa Saget and Son Vince Ainsworth; grandchildren Bo Watts (Casey), Brindy Howard (Kris), Shelby Shoemake (Patrick), Jessica Saget, Jacob Saget, Tyler Gardner and Collin Gardner (fiancé Megan Collins); great-grandchildren McKenzie, Kennedy and Collin Watts, Levi and McKenna Howard. Skylar and William Shoemake, Brayden Saget, Aubery Bankston, Blain and Anna Claire Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Shoemake, David Shoemake, Jacob Saget, Tyler Pineda, Collin Gardner, Bailee Hancock and Micheal Buford Welborn.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was one of a kind.
Pastors Justin Holifield and Pastor Ryan Smith of Cross Pointe Community Church of Laurel will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Diabetes Foundation of MS, Blair E. Batson hospital in Jackson or Breast Cancer Awareness.
Please wear a mask and follow the COVID guidelines.
Memory Chapel Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
