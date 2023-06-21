Jo Annette Cleckler Tiner 

Jo Tiner, 84, lovingly known as Joann or Ms. Jo, was born on July 16, 1938, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Wayne General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, June 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel and the funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Saturday for viewing before the funeral. Brother Dave Moran and Brother Scott Hilton will officiate.
Jo lived a beautiful Christian life and was an example to many. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served as pianist from an early age and throughout most of her life. Whether in her home, church or other places Jo loved to express her love for her Savior Jesus Christ through the gentle, masterful way she played the piano. She loved serving in the church, especially as secretary and in the nursery. Jo was a devoted wife, wonderful homemaker and mother and an exceptional cook. She worked many years as a trusted nanny to several children who she grew to love as her own. Her many talents included sewing and crocheting, but the one thing she loved most of all was visiting with her family and friends and serving others.
Jo was preceded in death by her high-school sweetheart Charles Ray Tiner, married on Nov. 9, 1957, and enjoyed 55 years of marriage.
From this love came their oldest son Charles Arthur (Debbie) Tiner of Hempstead, Texas; their only daughter, Donna Jo (Patrick) Valdez of Springtown, Texas; and their youngest son David (Patricia) Tiner of Laurel.
She was also preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Rubye Cleckler; her grandfather Jo Berry Walters, who she dearly loved and cared for several years before his death; great-aunts Cassie and Claudia Walters, who she also loved and cared for many years before their death.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, Radale (Breann) Tiner of Bells, Texas; Ardy (Brandi) Tiner of Neches, Texas; Sarah Jo (Chace) Northcutt of Springtown, Texas; Benjamin Lockwood of Saginaw, Texas; Daniel (Jennifer) Lockwood of Fort Worth, Texas; and Chase Tiner of Laurel. She has also been blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Tatum Tiner of Bells; Kinley and Kiptyn Tiner of Neches; Haylie Jo Harris, Ariana Northcutt and Bruce Wayne Northcutt of Springtown and Bryson, Abel and Liam Lockwood of Fort Worth.
Survivors also include sister Jelene (Julian) Ratcliffe of Laurel; nephew Jason Ratcliffe and niece Julie Ratcliffe; brother-in-law Lenwood Tiner of Waynesboro; and a host of extended family and friends.
Other extended family include Drs. Tanuja and Bhaskar Reddy and sons Sreyas and Sathvik; Dr. Vidya Rao and sons Adithya and Varum; Phillip Cooley, Jason Cooley and family, and Crystal McMurry and family.
Pallbearers will be Radale Tiner, Ardy Tiner, Benjamin Lockwood, Daniel Lockwood, Chase Tiner and Jason Cooley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Ratcliffe and Sreyas and Sathvik Reedy.
The family extends special thanks to the health-care professionals at Wayne General Hospital for their love and care during the last few days.
Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
