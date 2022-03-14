Jo Beth Moore, 54, of Soso passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Care Center of Laurel. She was born Thursday, April 27, 1967 in Portugal.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral Home Tim Chapin and Paul Heathcock will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Calvin Ray and Miriam Ishee.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years Richard Moore; daughters Miriam Nicole Moore, Natalie Michelle Moore (Jeffery) and Clarissa Adkins; grandchildren Jeremiah Keyes and Jaxon Ramey; brothers Calvin Ishee (Elizabeth), Donald Ishee (Barbara), Ronald Ishee (Donna) and Eric Ishee (Kristi).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gulf Coast Bible Camp, 120 Bible Camp Road, Lucedale, MS 39452, www.gulfcoastbiblecamp.com
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.