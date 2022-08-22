Jo Dell Walters Stevens, 84, died at South Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Mrs. Stevens was born June 22, 1938, in Laurel, and was a lifelong resident of Laurel. She was a graduate of Asbery College in Wilmore, Ky., earning a degree in elementary education. She also attended the University of Southern Mississippi with a masters degree in early childhood education. She retired from the Laurel City School System after a 34-year career.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 10-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Shannon Slover will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her father Freeman Walters; and her mother Lavern Walters of Laurel.
She is survived by her son Bobby C. Stevens II of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; grandson Justin Robert Stevens of Dubai; her sister Janet Yelverton (Gary) of Vicksburg; nephews Mark Yelverton of Vicksburg and Tim Yelverton (Kim) of Jackson; niece Emily Sloan of Jackson; her brother Neil Walters of Laurel; and nephew Jonathan Walters of Madison.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she served as Sunday school teacher for the Gates Bible Class for more than 20 years. She traveled extensively throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Egypt and Australia. She shared her time between Laurel and Dubai until her health no longer allowed her to do so.
Pallbearers will be Billy Sumrall, Mark Yelverton, Tim Yelverton, Tom Chambers, Adam Gardner and Ken Lindsey.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.