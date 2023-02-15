Jo Nell Stringer, 95, of Bay Springs passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in Newton. She was born Saturday, Sept. 3, 1927 in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bay Springs. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church and burial will be in Bay Springs City Cemetery in Bay Springs. Rev. James Sprayberry will officiate.Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years M.B. Stringer Sr.; her parents W.O. and Callie Eddins; brothers Rufus Obie Eddins and Sammy Brown Eddins; and three sisters, Mary Ruth Stubbs, Frances Jean Anderson and Jane Eloise Henson.
Mrs. Stringer graduated from Bay Springs High School as valedictorian and William Carey University Cum Lauda. She worked for many years as the personnel manager at the Neco Plant in Bay Springs. She also worked in the office of the superintendent of education office. She loved the Lord and her church family.
Mrs. Stringer is survived by her sons M.B. (Rita) Stringer Jr. of Collierville, Tenn., and Johnny (Joan) Stringer of Montrose; grandchildren Sarah Jo (Seth) Myers of Severn, Md., Matt Stringer of Atlanta, John Robert (Jennifer) Stringer of Brandon and John (Dawn) Weems of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.; and great-grandchildren Devin and Amelia Myers of Severn.
Jo Nell's family thanks her caregivers Lena Pilgrim, Charlotte Mobles and Ellis Bennett. A special thanks to Gentiva Hospice’s Laura Malone, Haley Copeland and Heather Sullivan. Thanks to Beehives of Newton for their compassionate, professional care that she received while a resident. Her family appreciates the love and support given to her.
Pallbearers will be John Robert Stringer, Matt Stringer, Knute Malone, Billy Coomes, Randy Corley and Daryl Thornton.Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Brown, Leslie Dunn and Bobby Keyes.
Special music will be performed by Dr. Jesse Smith and Mrs. Sidney Carol Murphey.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.