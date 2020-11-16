Joan B. Hayes, 70, of Moselle died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, July 30, 1950 in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. A memorial service will be at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her first husband William Cleavland McMullan; second husband Lowell Evan Hayes Sr.; father Kermit Blakeney; mother Treva Blakeney; and brothers Cecil Blakeney and Johnny Blakeney.
Survivors include her sons Breck McMullan and Kye McMullan (Nannie); grandchildren Katelyn Yates, Brionna Yates and Blake McMullan; sister, Faye Windham; and brother Randall Blakeney (Becky).
