Joan Byrd, 79, born Feb. 15, 1940 passed away Dec. 15, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Joan is survived by her husband Tom Byrd; four sons, Thomas (Beau) Buchanan, Randall Buchanan (Robin), Casey Buchanan (Kelly) and J. D. Buchanan (Ashley); three grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley and Sadie Buchanan; four brothers, Delyn (Lela), Charles (Betty), Jerry, and Paul (Barbara) Blue; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents O’neicemus and Nora Walters Blue; and son Jon Buchanan.
Joan requested a private viewing and memorial service to be attended by family and close friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.