JoAnn Gardner Love, 68, of Laurel died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence in Laurel. She was born Friday, June 15, 1951 in Laurel.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
JoAnn Gardner Love graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 1969. She devoted her time to raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren. Full of love, JoAnn spent her time finding ways to be a helping hand for her family. She will be lovingly remembered for her famous pot of Christmas gumbo, her free spirit and her love for Marvel movies. Her selfless love and welcoming arms will always be cherished in our memories.
She was preceded in death by her father Aaron M. Gardner; mother Mary Lou Gardner; brother Jimmie Gardner; and sister Mary Welborn.
Survivors include her children Michele Wells (George) and Kris Blackledge (Kari); grandchildren Cameron Carson (Ellen), Allison Purvis (Blake), Kailee Blackledge and Kate Blackledge; great-grandchildren Christian Purvis, Marshall Carson and Cooper Purvis; sisters Barbara Reeves, Rita Gardner and Sheila Craven; uncle E.C. Gardner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was a beloved "Little Granny," mother, sister and friend. She will forever be missed by many.
