Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Mr. Joe Bush, 81, of Petal who passed from this life on Aug. 2, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Burial will be in Soule’s Chapel Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Bush, Harold Bush, Jay Estes, Corey Hodgkins, Ryan Bush, Keith Bush and Larry Bush as an alternate.
Mr. Bush owned and operated Bush’s Plumbing, Heating and Air for more than 30 years. He served in the United State Army during the Korea War. He was a volunteer fireman with the Petal Fire Department and served for many years as a reserve deputy with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office. He was an avid Goldwing Rider, having covered all the lower states.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Dolly Bush; and brother-in-law Wayne Blackledge.
He is survived by his son Steven (Paula) Bush of Petal; daughters Cheri (Jay) Estes of Petal and Miranda Hodgkins of Easley, S.C.; brothers Harold (Frances) Bush of Ashville, Ala., and Larry Bush of Moselle; sisters Bonnie Blackledge of Brandon, Shirley (Gene) Dickey of Plano, Texas, Janice (Billy) Smith of Brandon and Brenda (Mickey) Robinson of Moselle; grandchildren Ryan Bush, Megan Bush, Parker Estes, Peyton Estes, Corey Hodgkins and Casey Hodgkins; and great-grandchildren, Kolbie Hodgkins, Damion Hodgkins and Madilynn Hodgkins.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Jones and Son Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements.
