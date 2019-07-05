Joe E. Walters Sr., 83, of Ovett died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. He was born Monday, Jan. 13, 1936 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 3 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Glenn McElhenny will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Walters was preceded in death by his father Thomas Alford Walters; mother Louetta Bernice Walters; sister Anna Fay Walters; and brother Larry Thomas Walters.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Phyllis Ann Walters; daughter Judy Lynn Walters; sons Joe Walters (Bonnie) and Jimmy Walters (Shaw); grandchildren Joe Edward Walters III (Sheryl), Joshua Raymond Thomas Walters (Melinda), Christopher Walters (Cherie), Kristin Walters, Angelina Walters, Julianne Stansfield, Jessica Stansfield, Jodie Burnett and Jeanine Wear; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers Morris Moore Walters and Johnny Alford Walters (Susan).
Pallbearers will be Joey Walters, Joshua Walters, Joe Walters III, Joe Walters Jr., Christopher Walters, James Walters and Zack Walters.
