Joe Flynt Nowlin (“Gaddy”) passed from this life and took the hand of his Savior and his bride on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the age of 85. In his final moments, Joe was surrounded by all four of his children and two of his grandsons.
A memorial was at Crosspointe Community Church on Saturday. Chase Sims officiated.
A lifelong resident of Laurel, Joe was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Willie Bea Nowlin; his brother Bill “Cowboy” Nowlin; and his beautiful bride of 53 years Marie Rustin Nowlin.
Born May 25, 1936, in Laurel, Gaddy Joe was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather, and beloved son and brother. Joe graduated from Calhoun High School in 1954. After serving six years in the U.S. Air Force, he worked for and retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. In 1964, he married Marie (Nanny) and they built their life and legacy at 1923 West 10th Street in Laurel.
Joe was a man of many talents and interests. As one friend remarked recently, “Joe and Marie got a lot out of life.” From camping on The Gulf, golfing at Dixie Golf Club, picking on the guitar or filling the kitchen and living room with family and friends, he got the most out of his 85 years. There were very few evenings since 1964 that Joe didn’t end the day by rocking on the front porch with his bride by his side on West 10th.
He is survived by three daughters and one son, Teresa Holder McCleskey (Jim), Nancy Lamar, Mollie Bea Sims (Scott) and Danny Nowlin. He is also survived by his sister Betty Sumrall of Laurel, and brother Donnie Nowlin of Laurel. Joe leaves behind six grandchildren, Jason Holder (Shea), Brent Holder (Jennifer), Matthew Lamar (Ashley), Chase Sims (Corrinn), Megan Sheehan (Josh) and Laken Kimberlin (CJ). Additionally, Gaddy’s legacy lives on in his 15 great-grandchildren.
The family grieves with the peace of knowing Grandaddy is finally home with his bride once again. To his family and friends, he will forever be loved and missed, but his legacy and memory lives on.
Pallbearers were Jason Holder, Brent Holder, Matthew Lamar, Justin Holifield, Josh Sheehan, CJ Kimberlin and Dawson Holder.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.