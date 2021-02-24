A graveside services for Mr. Joe Frank Rushing will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Boles officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Mr. Rushing, 59, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Joe was a maintenance manager of Peco Foods in Bay Springs, where he was employed for many years. He was highly respected by his co-workers and friends. He loved to fish in his spare time and looked forward to retirement to spend more time fishing with family and friends. Joe was a proud veteran, having served in the Army National Guard. He was very patriotic and had a deep love for his country. Mr. Rushing will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.