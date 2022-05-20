Born Sept. 18, 1928, in Neely, Joe Green Ulmer Sr. died peacefully at home at the age of 93.
A funeral service will be Saturday, May 21, at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland. Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m., followed by a noon service. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. at Fairfield Baptist Church in Moselle.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Abbie Elizabeth Ulmer and Coleman Ott Ulmer; and his siblings Coleman Ott Ulmer Jr., Mabel Arnell Ulmer and Joyce Ulmer Smith.
He is survived by his wife Nelda Watkins Ulmer; four children, Joe Green Ulmer Jr. (Anne) of Madison, Jan Ulmer Porter (Jeffery) and Michael Coleman Ulmer (Caprice), all of Madison, and Suzanne Ulmer of Arlington, Va.; nine grandchildren, Julie Porter Wyatt (Chris), Jamie Porter Beckett (Aaron), Joe Green Ulmer III (Sarah), William Garrard Ulmer (Martha), Jeffery Dale Porter Jr. (Patti), Benjamin Taylor Ulmer (Joan), Sarah Ulmer Fullen (Culley), Michael Coleman Ulmer Jr. and Eliza Grace Ulmer; 17 great-grandchildren, Campbell, Porter, Lettie and Mim Wyatt, Emmeline, Cate and Charlotte Beckett, Evelyn, Virginia, Joe IV, Will and Bennie Ulmer, Paul, Olivia, Samuel and Ruth Porter, and Margot Fullen; along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Married for 68 years to the love of his life, Joe and Nelda met in Laurel, where Joe worked for Williams Shoe Store. They moved to Jackson in 1955 when Joe accepted a job with McRae’s Department Stores, to manage the Meadowbrook shoe department. After 32 years with McRae’s, Joe retired in 1987 as senior vice president and general merchandise manager. He took great pride in his work and was thankful he was able to provide for his family in ways he never thought possible. However, his life’s work he was most proud of was the next 35 years fully devoted to caring for, helping and spending time with his family and friends.
His love of God and family was evident by all. His actions were a direct reflection of his heart and his faith. His strong convictions for the Lord were a guiding light for his entire family. He counseled his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with advice on faith, money, work and life. This guidance was a reflection of his own upbringing. When asked what the best thing his mom taught him, he said, “She taught me to be truthful, to be involved in Bible training and church. She taught us how to work.”
Joe loved spending time outdoors, hunting with his sons, grandsons and friends. Joe loved people, especially children! Children were drawn to him and his playful spirit. At age 92, he was still laughing and playing tug-of-war with his granddaughter’s dog on the den floor. As a child, he had a pet goat name Billy the Billy Goat and cleverly caught gophers to pull his wagon. He loved cleaning up his yard and drinking coffee on his front porch while visiting with neighbors walking by. Joe loved his wife’s cooking and dinners with family. He loved the routines of daily life.
His family is left with a deep heritage of firmly planted roots that began with his children’s grandparents. “And he will be like a tree firmly planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither and in whatever he does he prospers.” Psalm 1:3
The family is most thankful for God’s provision sending Vette Sanders to lovingly care for Daddy!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe’s memory to Mission First, Gateway Rescue Mission, or to the Northpointe Neighborhood Association to plant a tree in Joe’s honor for the friends and neighbors he cherished.
