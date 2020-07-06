Joe H. Jefcoat, 85, of Soso died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, May 14, 1935, in Soso.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Big Creek Cemetery in Soso.
Brother Ken Johnson and Brother Justin Rhodes will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Jefcoat was preceded in death by his father Harl Daniel Jefcoat; mother Almedia Jefcoat; and son Mark Christopher Jefcoat.
Survivors include his sons Mike Jefcoat and Rick Jefcoat (Cary); sister Mary Ann Knight; grandchildren Nicole Jefcoat, Jennifer Jefcoat, Brian Jefcoat, Tylor Jefcoat (Katie) and Ryan Jefcoat (Camille); and great-grandson, Skylor Jefcoat.
Pallbearers will be Gabe Windham, Robert Jefcoat, Daniel Jefcoat, Wayne Jefcoat, Kimble Shows and Larry Hall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Knight, Elbin McLaurin, Steve Moore and Ike Farris.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
