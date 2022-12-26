Joe Harold Morgan, age 81, passed into eternal rest at University Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi on December 21, 2022. He was a resident of Laurel, Mississippi. He was born at his childhood home in Poplarville, Mississippi on August 9, 1941 to John Hezzie and Melva Margaret Bilbo Morgan. He was raised with his dear sister Janet. Joe was a 1959 graduate of George S. Gardner High School, where he was in the marching band. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Mississippi State University in 1963 where he also participated in the ROTC program and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Joe served in the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army spending time in Georgia, Hawaii, Vietnam, and Kansas. After serving he returned to a career in accounting where he worked for Ernst & Ernst and the Meridian Star before beginning private practice. In 1976 he moved to Grand Bay, AL where he was the managing partner of Mobile 76 Truckstop. He and his family were a big part of the community where his children attended the Grand Bay schools. He attended Gray Bay First Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher. In 1985 he returned home to Laurel, MS and opened his private practice CPA office. From 1995 to 2007 he served as the CFO of Tempico, Inc. in Hammond, LA before retiring.
In 1962, he married his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Betty. They spent many wonderful years together raising their three beloved children. He was a doting grandfather to his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Joe enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, nature observation, cooking, and was an avid reader. Throughout his lifetime, he was a member of the Jaycees of Meridian where he was involved with the yearly MS Junior Miss Pageant, Kiwanis Club of Laurel, a Shriner, and a Freemason. He was a member of Ignite Church where his love of the Lord deepened over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his spouse, Betty Ann Beeson Morgan, children Shelley Boss (David), Stephen Morgan (Ashley) and Terry Morgan (Jan); grandchildren Ashley Taylor (Michael), Brandi Richardson (Brandon), Morgan Burkle (Patrick), Brittany Bell (James), Anna Marie Smith (Will), Joseph Morgan (fiance, Lauren Peterson), and Benjamin Morgan; great-grandchildren Macy Burkle, Abigail Taylor, Pryce Burkle, Sawyer Bell, Margaret Roe Richardson, Ada James Smith, Ian Bell, and more to come. He is also survived by his sibling, Janet Landreth.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Ignite Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, his burial and final resting will take place at Sunset Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Joe H. Morgan to Ignite Church (Laurel, MS) or the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
