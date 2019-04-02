Joe K. Ishee passed away at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 6, at Memory Chapel from 1-3 p.m.
Joe was born Dec. 8, 1939 in Laurel to the late Rev. Jodie F. Ishee and Willie Lee Walters Ishee.
Joe worked at Sherwin Williams for 21 years. He later worked for Dunn Road Builders as their trucking manager until his retirement. He was presently employed with Beat 1 Jones County Supervisor Johnny Burnett.
Throughout the years, he made many lifelong friends and he will be missed by his very special friend Derrick Henderson.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Rev. Jodie F. Ishee; mother Willie Lee Walters Ishee; his only son, Joe Kenneth Ishee Jr.; and sister Billie Jean Ishee Harper.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Pam Todd Ishee; daughters Becky (Chris) Daly of Columbus, Ga., and Kelsey (John) Burtchaell of Nashville, Tenn. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, Angie Johnson Ishee of Laurel; his adored grandchildren Taylor Daly Redmond (Jon), Lindsey Ann Burtchaell, Jack Burtchaell, Sawyer Ishee and Brenden Johnson Long, and her son Weylon Windham. Also, his sister and brother-in-law Gwen and Bill Burton; and his precious fur baby Bella. Joe also left a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, where he was a member for many years.
