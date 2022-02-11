Joe Nathan Walker of Laurel passed away comfortably in his home at the age of 69.
Born in Magee in 1952 to Dewey and Estelle Walker, he grew up enjoying the outdoors.
After attending school in Magee and Hinds Community College, he began working in carpentry with his dad before working at Georgia Pacific. Later he began a career of nearly 20 years with McRae’s. He then went on to a 20-year career in management with Adcock Pools and Spas before retiring.
His love of hunting, fishing, woodworking and photography was relentless, and his hobby of playing golf with close friends was his passion.
He was preceded by his parents; sister Bonnie; brothers Cecil and Tommy; and niece Marsha.
He is survived by his children Amber, Beth and Nathan; granddaughter Chesnee; great-granddaughter Parklynn; sisters-in-law Carol and Jackie; nieces Karen, Melissa, Pam and Susan; and nephews Peter and Stephen.
No services are planned at this time. Thoughts and prayers are welcomed.
