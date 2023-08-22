Joel Andrew Scott, 19, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Laurel. He was born Thursday, March 4, 2004, at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Thursday, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Faith Chapel Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Joshua Scott and Brother Cisco Deese will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joel lived in the Rustin Community. He attended school at East Jones Elementary, Northeast Jones Junior/Senior High School and eventually graduated from Wayne Academy in 2022. He was very proud to be a Sandersville Yellow Jacket, a Northeast Jones Tiger and a Wayne Academy Jaguar. Joel lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. His smile filled the room and his personality was as big as the life he lived. He was very loved and will be very missed by oh so many.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Wilbur Scott; and uncles Scotty Scott and Johnny Smith.
Survivors include his parents Dr. Andy and Hillary Scott; brother Jacob Scott; sister Olivia Scott; grandparents Chris “Pawpaw” and Pat “Mimi” Smith, and Betty “Nanna” Scott; aunts Terri Bosarge (Gussie), Autumn Gilbert (Cory), and Sheila Herrington; uncle Josh Scott (Nicole); as well as a host of cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Justin Fulmer, Kenny McCullough, J.T. Sumrall, Jess Herrington, Legrande Whitehurst and Jacob Karl Hightower.
Special music will be performed by Jacob Scott.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.