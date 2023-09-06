Joey Galaher

Our world changed with the passing of our loved son, grandson, nephew and uncle Maury Joseph Galaher, 33, of Nashville on Aug. 22, 2023.
Anyone who met Joey was immediately captured by his playful, positive and loving spirit. He was born Aug. 22, 1990, weighing slightly more than two pounds, with a steadfast determination he held throughout life.
He was a disciple of live music and took it in at all opportunities If music was playing, Joey was dancing. He loved the outdoors and being part of a camping trip, a good hike or a day of fishing. His love of nature and children radiated through him. He was passionate about his career and his joy of cooking.
He is survived by his father Greg (Missie) and mother Debra; his three brothers, Matt (Julia), Cody (Elizabeth, Leighton and Henry) and Beau; stepsister Kate (Gordon, Javin and Darius); aunts Gail Smith (Don deceased), Gwen Deakle (John) and Beth Brantley (Shelby); uncles Geof (Chris), Gary, Johnny (Melanie) and Bryan; grandfather Russell Galaher (Willie deceased); grandmother Virgie White (Bennett deceased).
He was preceded in death by his twin brother Andrew Risen Galaher, who died shortly after birth.
The family grieves for his passing, but he will remain forever in our hearts and souls.
A memorial service is planned for October at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Laurel. Woodlawn- Roesch-Patton Funeral Home of Nashville was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to donate.cancer.org.
