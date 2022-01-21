John Adcock was born on March 30, 1942, in Laurel to Mary Parks Bullock. He grew up with six siblings, Lurlene, Jim, Evon, Charlie, Sue and Rita.
In 1961, John met the love of his life Mildred Jernigan and after three months they were married on May 20, 1961. They had two sons, Greg on Oct. 9, 1970 and Gabe on Nov. 2, 1973.
John was a firefighter for the Laurel Fire Department, where he retired after 22 years of service. John and Mildred moved their family to the Jackson area and eventually settled in Crystal Springs. John was a loving, devoted, fine Christian man who put his love of Christ and family above all. John pursued his love of carpentry work becoming a master craftsman at his trade where he spent 55 years creating beautiful custom homes and cabinetry for the Jackson and Vicksburg area. He mentored many young men that worked with him leading them to give their hearts to Jesus thru the art of carpentry.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary; sister Lurlene; brothers Jim and Charlie; and mother-in-law Mary Catherine.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Mildred; sons Greg (Darlene) and Gabe (Amanda); sister-in-law Maurice (Durwood); brothers-in-law JT (Nancy) and Henry; grandchildren Breanna (Tyler), Jonathan (Kara), Makayla, Garrett (Madison) and Cole; great-grandchildren Hunter, Rhett and Rivers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Jan. 22, at Mount Nebo Baptist Church cemetery in Jasper County.
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21
