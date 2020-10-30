John Bradford Scarbrough, 92, of Laurel passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at the Laurel Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Laurel.
“Brad,” as everyone knew him, never met a stranger and would help anyone who was ever in need, at any time. He served in the U.S. Navy and finished his military career, retiring from the U.S. Coast Guard. He loved and cherished his family, friends and church family.
The highlight of his day, before he got sick, would be gathering at Ward’s Pharmacy in Ellisville, with his “coffee-drinking buddies,” as he would call them, and telling old war stories. He also loved helping out at his church with whatever needed to be done.
He was loved and cherished by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will be missed tremendously.
The family thanks Comfort Care Hospice, and everyone who visited during his brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife Freida Patrick Scarbrough; father Arnie A. Scarbrough; mother Ruth Griggs Scarbrough; brothers Don Scarbrough and Raymond Lee Scarbrough; and sister Linda Ruth Scarbrough Gambill.
Survivors include son Warren (Denise) Scarbrough of Maine; son Charles Shields III of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Janet Leigh Hosey of Laurel; brother Robert A. Scarbrough; three grandsons, Jacob Scarbrough of Maine, Tyler Boyette of Laurel and Jeremy Boyette of Fort Worth, Texas; three granddaughters, Annarose Scarbrough of Maine, Alexandra Scarbrough of Maine and Taylor Boyette of Laurel; two great-granddaughters, Rylee Grace Clark and Trynity Boyette; great-grandson Brandon Boyette; and nieces, nephews and cousins .
Pallbearers will be Matt Loper, Kelly Hamil, David Valentine, Eric Lowery, Rick Merritt and Philip Scarbrough.Honorary pallbearer will be Arthur Ray Scarbrough.
