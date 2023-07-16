John Carroll Collier, 82, of Ellisville passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel after a long-fought battle with cancer. Always a warrior, he fought the good fight.
Visitation will be 12:30-1 p.m. Tuesday at Big Creek Cemetery in Soso followed by a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. and burial. Pastor Paul Carpenter will officiate.
Mr. Collier was born Saturday, April 26, 1941, in Carroll County. He entered the army at a young age and served in the Vietnam War, retiring after 20 years. He was a fun-loving guy, loved family get-togethers, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. He really enjoyed being “Papa” to the family. His favorite pasttimes were reading, watching old westerns and action movies. He loved new technology and was always looking for the latest, greatest gadget.
He was preceded in death by his parents R.W and Thelma Collier; brother Bruce Collier Sr.; nephews Bruce Collier Jr. and Marcus Smith; and niece Glenda Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years Ruth Collier; children William Harold Collier (Robin), Carol Tanner, Julie Smith (Danny), Beth Allen (Jeff) and Todd Blackledge (Kay); grandchildren Paula Collier, Kristen Heidelberg (James), Katie Carpenter (David), Tyler Blackledge (Hannah), Alex Petersen (Raven), Kayla Howell (Jansen) and Trace Allen; brothers Richard Collier, Ralph Collier (Virginia) and Eddie Collier (Kathy); sisters Nell Smittle and Tempes Parnell; great-grandchildren Abby, Kason, Bailey, Riley, Briar and Beaux; and nieces Darla, Amy, Jennifer Julie and Ashley.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Allen, Charles Yates, David Carpenter, Tyler Blackledge, Alex Petersen and Trace Allen.
Papa will be greatly missed by all ,especially his faithful companion Buddy.
A special thanks to friends and family for their prayers and loving care.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
