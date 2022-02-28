John Christopher Laypath, 69, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Memory Chapel in Laurel with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Debbie.
He is survived by his three sons, Robert Laypath (Rachel), Michael Laypath (Melissa) and Presley Laypath; four grandchildren, Tristan Laypath (Leslie), Destiny Laypath, Emily Hamilton and Athena Laypath; great-grandchild Paisley Laypath; and sister Linda Nicholson from Sevierville, Tenn.
He loved his family dearly and will be missed.
