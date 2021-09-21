A graveside service will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, for Mr. John Cleveland Hill Jr., 83, of Richton at Lyle Brewer Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Hill passed from this life on Sept. 18, 2021 at his residence. Brother Charles Mayo will officiate the service with pallbearers to be Brian Clark, Hayden Sumrall, Paul Bolton, Jake Stephens, Jarrett Stephens and Jason England.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his wife Lawana Gail Hill; parents John C. Hill Sr. and Agnes Creel Hill; son-in-law Lyle Brewer; sister Sue Craft; and brother-in-law Robert Morris.
He is survived by his daughters Holly (Brian Clark) Hill of Richton, Judy (Lonnie) Stephens of Laurel and Hanna (Steven) Walters of Laurel; grandchildren Hailey (Paul) Bolton of Richton, Carly Sumrall of Richton, Hayden Sumrall of Richton, Rebekah Walters of Laurel, Jake Stephens of Laurel and Jarrett Stephens of Laurel; great-grandchildren Graylin Bolton of Richton and Kamryn Bolton of Richton; and sister Patricia Morris of Ovett.
Mr. Hill was a member of the East Side Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Ovett Jaycees, a founding member of the Ovett Fire Department and an Army veteran.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.