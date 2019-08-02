John Dee Hassell, 90, of Laurel passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. He was born in Laurel on July 10, 1929. He was the son of the late Maynard Mathis Hassell and Lois Vivian Seale Hassell. His wife of 66 years, Ellen Ware Hassell, passed away in December 2018.
Mr. Hassell was a 1947 graduate of George S. Gardiner High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict from September 1949 until July 1953. An experience he reveled in, his time in the service provided many entertaining stories about his experiences. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Laurel.
A deeply faithful man, John taught youth Sunday school and served as a deacon in the church. His favorite time at church was greeting everyone on Sunday morning. He was a member of the Adult V Men’s Sunday School Class composed of his many of his closest friends. His working career included working at the Office Supply Company (OSCO) for more than 30 years.
John’s positive attitude and warm personality endeared him to all who met him. He lived to help others. John never met a stranger. He loved working on automobiles, and he could repair anything. He also loved fishing with family and friends. He was a longtime member of the Lions club.
He is survived by a son, David Robert Hassell, M.D., and his wife Helene Holleman Hassell of Mobile; and a daughter, Sharon Dee Hassell Bell and her husband Thomas Bell, M.D., of Huntsville, Ala. He is survived by a grandson, Alexander Davenport (Daven) Hassell and his wife Sarah Donnell Hassell, M.D., of Denver; and a granddaughter, Helene Holleman (Holley) Hassell Cunningham and her husband Pearson Kearn Cunningham, J.D., of Atlanta; He is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Amelia Davenport Hassell, who was born on July 6, 2019.
He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Hassell Beard and her husband D. T. Beard.
Graveside memorial services will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery, 2806 Emmy Drive, Laurel. Dr. Randy Turner of First Baptist Church of Laurel will officiate. Members of the Adult V Men’s Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers. Memory Chapel Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Adult V Men’s Sunday School Class or to your favorite charity.
