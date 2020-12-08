John Dempsey Blackledge III, “Big John," 37, of Laurel passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Saturday, May 21, 1983 in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10-11 a.m. at Sandersville Baptist Church Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 11 with burial in Sandersville Baptist Church Cemetery in Sandersville. Brother Matt Olson will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
John was a graduate of Northeast Jones High School and William Carey University. John was well-beloved by his community. He was a devoted husband, son and friend. John also loved sports and enjoyed writing about all of the sporting events that were taking place. John was a huge fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. If there was a scoreboard to be found, John was there. John loved to sing, especially with his wife Michelle. John was a follower of Jesus Christ and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents J.D. and Joyce Blackledgel, as well as Joseph Edward and Fannie Sue Gatlin.
Survivors include his wife Michelle Blackledge; his parents Marty and Debbie Blackledge; his brother Royce Blackledge (Alana); his sister Kristin Rogers (Jordan); and two sisters-in-law Melissa Carpenter (Neal) and Melinda Rogers. He is also survived by his father-in-law Roy Rogers; his mother-in-law Denise Rogers; three nephews, Hank Blackledge, Bo Blackledge and Jake Rogers; and his nieces Addie Lane Blackledge, Isabella Rogers, Sofia Rogers, Ella Rogers and Danielle Carpenter.
His family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
