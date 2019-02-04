John Douglas "Johnny" Smith, 65, of the Rustin Community near Laurel passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church in Sandersville. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Faith Chapel Cemetery in the Rustin Community. Brother Andy Scott will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Johnny was born Saturday, Nov. 21, 1953 in Atlanta. He lived most of his life in Forest Park, Ga. He was a 1971 graduate of Forest Park High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1974. He worked for Overnite Transportation / UPS for 39 years. Upon retiring, he moved to Mississippi to be with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Smith and Sara Duffey Smith; and his brother James Cecil Smith.
Survivors include his brother James Christopher Smith (Pat) of Laurel; nieces Hillary Scott (Andy) and Autumn Gilbert (Cory), all of Laurel; great-nephews Joel Scott and Jacob Scott; and great-nieces, Olivia Scott, Taylor Herrington and LouElla Gilbert.
Pallbearers will be Joel Scott, Jacob Scott, Brian Womack and Jess Herrington.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
