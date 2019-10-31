John Earl Donald, 69, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019.
Mr. Donald was born in Laurel on June 30, 1950. He was employed as a carpenter with RJB Enterprises and was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
Mr. Donald was preceded in death by his parents John Henry Donald and Nettie Kathrine Parker Donald; daughter Melody Donald; brothers Newt Donald, Charles Donald and Joe Donald; and sister Daisy Holifield.
Survivors include his loving wife Betty Butler Donald of Ellisville; son John Earl Donald II of Ellisville; daughters Johnnie Belinda Joyce Donald Garris (Mike), Melinda Lanell Donald Stewart (Doug) and Patricia Carol Donald Carroll (Stephen), all of Ellisville; brothers Willard Donald of the Myrick Community, Danny Ray Donald of Ellisville and Charles Donald of Laurel; sisters Faye Holifield, Mildred Sims and Betty Sue Donald, all of Laurel; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date.
