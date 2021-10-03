John Earl Manning, 81, of Laurel passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Laurel. He was born Friday, Nov. 3, 1939, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and burial will follow in Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
John was a former member of the United States National Guard. He was retired from Masonite Corporation as the maintenance manager. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as motorcycle and horse-back riding. He loved going to the Great Smoky Mountains and most of all, spending time with his family.
A special thanks goes out to all of his caregivers who have taken great care of him over the past several years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Faye Manning; parents John Thomas and Lula Manning; and granddaughter Anna Christine Manning.
Survivors include his sons John S. Manning (Melody) and Mark K. Manning (Michelle); grandchildren Marissa Dickerson (Slade), Marcus Manning (Jana), Hunter Scrimpshire (Summer), Dillon Scrimpshire (Shauna) and Marlee Darty; great-grandchildren Isabella Scrimpshire, Annastyn Scrimpshire, Audrey Kate Dickerson and Lucy Faye Scrimpshire; brothers James Manning (Carolyn) and Mike Manning (Shirley); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Manning, Slade Dickerson, Hunter Scrimpshire, Dillon Scrimpshire, Scott Manning, Steve Manning and Brian Manning.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randell Pickering, Ronald Pickering and Chucky Griffith.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
