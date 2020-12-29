John F. Bauer of Hazlehurst passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. John was born Feb. 2, 1945. He was 75 years old.
John was a carpenter by trade and also self-employed in Stringer with his own grass-cutting business "John and Jacob’s Lawn Care’’ for many years before retiring and moving to Louisiana. In 2018, John moved back to Mississippi where he made his final home in Hazlehurst with his son Terry and daughter-in-law Cathy. There, he taught Terry to grow the biggest garden you have ever seen. He loved sharing the vegetables with the neighbors.
John is survived by two sons, Terry Bauer (Cathy)of Hazlehurst and Shannon Bauer (Joanne Crocker) of Laurel; sisters Patty Crippen (David) of Monroe, La., and Audra Brown (John) of Gulfport; and girlfriend Sandra Mury of Denham Springs, La.; grandchildren Jacob, Morgan, Joseph, Colin and Maggie Bauer, Chad Holifield, and Christopher, Kim, David, Beth Ann and Niki Hobkirk; great-grandchildren Pace Bauer, Caden, Decker, Heath and Julia Hobkirk, Kristis, Jade and Abel Brewer, and Ayden Holifield; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years Patrica Ann Bauer; and parents John F. Bauer and Chassie Mauldin Bauer.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 2. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the service will follow at 2. Interment will be in Moss Memory Gardens Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Jay Frazier from Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church, Byram.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Bauer, Jacob Bauer, Christopher Hobkirk, David Hobkirk, Charlie Odom and Will Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, The V Foundation for Cancer Research or your favor charity.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.