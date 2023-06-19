John F. Scremin, 84, of Laurel passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, March 26, 1939, in Miami.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Robby Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Rose Zullo Scremin; and his daughter Tonya Brown.
Survivors include his beloved Betty of 42 years; daughter Cheryl Sumrall (Stan); son Donald Morris (Eva); step-sons Clyde McMillan and Charles McMillan (Janet); stepdaughter Linda Patten; grandsons John Thomas Sumrall, Michael Sumrall, Travis Morris (Moral), Anthony Morris and Chase McMillan (Katie); granddaughters Courtney Purvis (Mark), Nichole Morris and Laura Moore (Clayton); brother Tony Scremin (Illiane); 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
