A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia for John Henry Wooten Jr., 96, of Columbia, who passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at The Myrtles Nursing Home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia. Heather Hensarling will officiate the services. Visitation will be from 9:45-10 a.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery.
John was born and raised in Laurel, where he joined the Navy at 17 years old and served during World War II. He attended Duke University and majored in electrical engineering and was employed by Mississippi Power Company in Laurel before transferring to Columbia in 1962, where he served as manager. Later, he went to work for the City of Columbia as deputy city clerk in 1991 until he retired.
He and his wife of 71 years Shirley enjoyed entertaining friends and family on their back porch on a daily basis. John loved to tell the stories of his childhood and the adventures of his life. He never forgot a joke and had a million to tell everywhere he went. John was involved in various civic clubs, such as Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. He had many lifelong friends and was like a father to many of his friends’ children. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Columbia and taught the men's Bible class for 45 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Johnson Wooten; father Henry Wooten Sr.; and mother Opal Bailey Wooten.
He is survived by his son John Wooten III; daughter Jena Beifus (Mike); and brother R. P. Wooten.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Armstrong, Charlie Strickland, Hal Kittrell, Steve Pittman. Honorary pallbearers will be The First United Methodist Church men’s Bible class.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to First United Methodist Church of Columbia.
Hathorn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
