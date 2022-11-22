John Howard Shows, 76, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. He was born in Hattiesburg on May 19, 1946, to John Hilburn and Roberta Shows.
He graduated from Ellisville High School in 1964 and then attended the University of Mississippi, where he received his BA degree as an honors scholar. As a student and ROTC member, he received many outstanding academic awards. John loved Ole Miss and entered the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1968. During his time in law school, he served on the Law Journal.
After receiving his degree, he was commissioned as captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corp of the United States Army in the Appellate Division. He served in the Washington, D.C., area. While in JAG, John received his Master of Law degree from George Washington University. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal during his service.
He moved to Brandon in 1974 and began practicing law in the Jackson area. He practiced law until his illness in September 2022. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Flowood, where he taught an adult Sunday school class. He loved to bike and run and participate in outdoor activities. John enjoyed travel and time at their condo in Pass Christian. He also loved to spend time with his family members and work on the Shows family farm in Jones County.
He is survived by his wife Jane Hood Shows; daughters Amy Fleming (Ed) and Kerry Hadden (Darren), all of Houston; four grandchildren, John David and Will Fleming and Audrey and Brooke Hadden, all of Houston; his sister Paula S. Mitchell (Michael) of Franklin, Tenn.; and stepsons Stephen and Hollis Gray of Brandon.
John was predeceased by his parents.
Several nieces and nephews admired their Uncle John.
A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, Nov. 25, at Liberty Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and family at the church atrium beginning at 9 a.m. prior to the service at 5199 Lakeway Drive in Flowood. The burial will be at 3 p.m. in Ellisville City Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Liberty Baptist Church of Flowood.
