John Jefcoat

John “Bruce” Jefcoat, 56, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Friday, March 12, 1965, in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Brother Phil Smith will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce was of the Baptist faith. Before retiring due to his disabilities, he worked for 38 years as a heavy equipment operator. An active member of the West Jones Pride Band Boosters, his favorite pasttime was spending time with his sons, grandchildren, grilling and hunting. He was a light in every room he entered.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Bruce Jefcoat; grandparents Henry and Persada Jefcoat; John and Thelma Holloway; and mother-in-law Jane Russell.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years Rita Jefcoat; sons Dalton Jefcoat (Emily), Michael Herrington (Rachel), Brandon Herrington (Sarah) and Hunter Herrington; grandchildren Robert, Jessie, Taylor, Marcella, Skylar, Connor, Rhett and Wes; mother Ada Merle Jefcoat; sister Terese Johnson (Mark); a host of nieces and nephews; and his lap baby, Trinket.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Jefcoat, Michael Herrington, Brandon Herrington, Hunter Herrington, Brian Johnson, Mark Johnson and Johnny Scarbrough.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Watson, Scott Taylor and Tony "Lurch" Freeman.
