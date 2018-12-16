John Jerrell Pickering Sr., 84, of Hebron died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Thursday, April 12, 1934 at home in Hebron.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Monday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery. Brother Wade Rogers and David Pickering will officiate.
Mr. Pickering was preceded in death by father Sharp Pickering; mother Nola Mae Pickering; daughter Ramona Hodge; brothers Herman Pickering, JB Pickering, Willis Pickering and Dale Pickering.
Survivors include his daughter Lisa Ishee (Donnie); son John Pickering Jr.; wife Avis Pickering; sister Barbara Pickering; grandchildren Brandi Hamilton (Jeremy), Tosha Cruse (Jonny), Tiffany Mills (Justin), Haven Valentine (Evan) and J.W. Pickering; great-grandchildren Marissa McGill, Hunter Cruse, Brett Cruse, Cash Hamilton, Aiden Cruse, Paislee McGill, Raylee Mills, Anabelle Mills and Jace Valentine.
Pallbearers will be Steve Pickering, David Pickering, Jason Pickering, Wiley Pickering, Michael Everett and Mike Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers will be DarRell Bonner, Richie Bonner, Adam Burger, and American Legion Post 0011.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
