John Lee Rustin Jr., 69, of Shreveport, La., died Friday in Shreveport. He was born Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1950 in Laurel.
John was a follower of Christ and a faithful member of Rose Park Baptist Church in Shreveport, where he enjoyed the Christian fellowship and ministry of his men's Sunday school class as they studied the Bible and prayed together.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Lee and Luretha Betsy Rustin.
Survivors include his wife Judy Rustin; son Jay Rustin (Missy); and grandchildren Cohen Rustin, Ivy Rustin, Whitley Moss and Ashtyn Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to purchase Bibles in John's memory through Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate.
