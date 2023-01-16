John Leonard Gilbreath Jr.

John Leonard “Johnny” Gilbreath Jr., 80, dedicated husband and friend, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at his home in Laurel.
Johnny was born on April 5, 1942, to John Leonard Gilbreath Sr. and Mary Lou Broadhead Gilbreath.
Johnny was the husband to Juanita (Parker) Gilbreath, who lovingly cared for him to the very end of his time with her. They were looking forward to celebrating their 60th anniversary in August of this year.
Johnny was preceded in death by his son “Little Johnny.” He was also preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Gilbreath; and brother David Lee Gilbreath.
Johnny is survived by his wife Juanita; sister Helen May; along with a host of family and friends.
Johnny enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and drinking coffee with his many friends at David’s Grocery.
A celebration of life will take place graveside at Memorial Gardens on Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. for all his friends and family. Brother Robby Johnson will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
