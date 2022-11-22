John Lewis Low IV

SAINT MICHAELS, Md. — John “Jackie” Lewis Low IV passed away peacefully in Amelia Island, Fla., on Nov. 17, 2022 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family, who will miss him dearly.
Jackie, 76, is survived by his wife of 55 years Elizabeth Finnegan Low; daughter Shel- ley Spalding (Brandon) of Richmond, Va.; daughter Jodie Lockhart (Jeff) of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren Carter Spalding, Betsy Spalding, Claire Lockhart and Juliet Lockhart; sisters Lucy Helveston (John) of Laurel and Tineke Kermicle (John) of Olney, Ill.; sister-in-law Marsha Low of Laurel; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his devoted beagle Thor.
He was predeceased by parents Mr. and Mrs. John Lewis Low III (Josephine McCook) and brother Rhes Low Sr.
Jackie was a passionate, hard-working, stubborn, generous, opinionated and loving man, with a sharp wit and a thirst for knowledge, particularly if it related to war history. He loved to entertain and always had an amusing (if not always appropriate) story on hand. His friends and family heard some of these stories so often, they can recite many of them by heart — from pet monkeys to carpooling with Jimmy Buffet to hitchhiking across the country for a summer job in Yellowstone National Park.
The oldest of four children, Jackie was born and raised in Laurel in a loving and lively home. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he met his soon-to-be-wife and lifelong supporter Elizabeth Finnegan. After graduation, Jackie served in the U.S. Air Force, obtaining the rank of captain during the Vietnam War. He spent one of his first years as a newlywed in Thailand, where he served his country dutifully and longed for home — and Elizabeth’s cooking — daily.
After his service in the Air Force, Jackie (or John, as he was known during this time) attended law school at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco and returned to Mississippi to begin what would be a long and colorful legal career.
Jackie and Elizabeth spent the majority of their life in Jackson, where Jackie was a partner at Watkins & Eager. They raised two daughters, both of whom inherited Jackie’s stubbornness, strong will and independent mind (which made for some loud and spirited conversations around the house. Poor Elizabeth). Disagreements aside, Jackie often told Elizabeth his daughters were his proudest accomplishment.
As Jackie wound down his legal career, he and Elizabeth began spending more and more time on the Eastern Shore of Maryland so they could be closer to their children and grandchildren. After retirement, they split their time between St. Michaels, Md., and Amelia Island, Fla., where they are members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
A graveside service honoring Jackie’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Olivet Cemetery in St. Michaels.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests anyone who wishes to honor Jackie’s memory make a donation in his name to the Talbot Interfaith Shelter, PO Box 2004, Easton, MD 21601 or https://talbotinterfaithshelter. org/.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Saint Michaels. Share memories with the family at www. framptom.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.