John Mervin Beiderwell Jr. of Chickasha, Okla., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born on June 30, 1944 in Quitman to John and Hannah Beiderwell.
John graduated from Myrick High School in Laurel and received his associate’s degree at Phillips Junior College in Gulfport. He worked several places including Masonite in Laurel and Phillips Building Supply. He retired from Indal Aluminum on the Gulf. He enjoyed several hobbies including fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by son Darrin Beiderwell; his parents; and sister Dora Floyd.
John is survived by his son Sammy Beiderwell of Chickasha; his sister Viola Floyd of Laurel; grandchildren Jessica Edwards and Megan Beiderwell, both of of Tuttle, Okla., LeeAnn Beiderwell of Mustang, Okla., and Elizabeth Beiderwell and Christopher Beiderwell, both of Tittusville, Fla.; great-grandchildren Mason Hensley and Carson Anderson of Tuttle.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.sevierfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.