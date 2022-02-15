John Mitchel McLaurin, 80, passed from his earthly home on Feb. 12, 2022 at his residence after a short illness. He was born on June 5, 1941, in Laurel.
John Mitchel served in the United States Army from 1963-65 and served Jones County as a deputy sheriff, constable and Justice Court judge for many years. He was also a poultry farmer, worked at the Beat 2 County Barn and with Tim Parker Construction. He retired and enjoyed spending time with his family. John Mitchel also enjoyed building wooden swings to donate to terminally ill cancer patients. He loved sitting on his front porch and visiting with his friends and family and riding the golf cart with all his grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his parents Belton C. McLaurin and Ruby Hathorn McLaurin; and his brother Shelton McLaurin.
Survivors include his best friend and love of his life, his wife of 55 years Patsy Ruth McLaurin; his children Deatria Kaye McLaurin, Michael Glenn McLaurin and his wife Tanya Terisa McLaurin, and Heather Lea McLaurin; his granddaughters Adley Walters and her husband Ryan, and Ashley McLaurin; his great-grandchildren Skyler, Madelyn and Grayson Walters; his brother Tommy McLaurin; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be at Ellisville Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with interment following at Union Line Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Pallbearers will be James Reubin Wedgeworth, Rubin Glenn Wedgeworth, BJ Wedgeworth, Brett Stewart, Greg Wedgeworth and Colby West.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Hinton and Tommy Dale McLaurin.
