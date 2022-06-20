On Saturday, June 11, 2022, John R. “Richard” Graves Jr., loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 88.
John “Richard” was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Laurel to John R. “Dick” and Etna Graves. On July 24, 1953, he married is high-school sweetheart Jacqueline Mapp (the love of his life) at Highland Baptist Church in Laurel. Together they raised two children.
Mr. Graves graduated from Laurel High School and Mississippi State University in Starkville. He worked in retail clothing prior to joining the National Guard, where he obtained his pilot license and flew in the Air National Guard. He owned and operated Magnolia Aviation at Laurel Airport prior to joining United Airlines as a pilot based in Denver. While flying for United, he flew DC8, 720, 727, DC6 and DC7 aircraft. He medically retired from United and moved to Memphis as a flight instructor with FedEx.
John was warm, friendly, kind and caring to all who came in contact with him. He always had time for the young and old and made a difference in many lives. He was especially loved by his family.
John was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his daughter-in-law Joanna Graves.
He is survived by his children Tanya (Jeff) Stottlemyre and Aaron Graves; his grandchildren Samantha Stottlemyre, Ty Stottlemyre and Korrigan Graves; his great-grandson Jake Stottlemyre; his sister Marguerite G. Blankenship; and nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
Arrangements are being handled by Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
