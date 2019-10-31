John Robert Wood Jr.

John Robert "Robby" Wood Jr., 64, of Laurel died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with cancer. He was born Sunday, March 13, 1955 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9-11 a.m. at CrossPointe Community Church at 163 Bear Pen Creek Road in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 at the church with burial to follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Justin Holifield and Ryan Smith will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Robby was a graduate of R. H. Watkins High School in 1973. Robby was a professional and amateur golfer, playing mostly at Laurel Country Club and Dixie Golf. He also loved to hunt and fish. Robby enjoyed his last few months camping with his wife and grandchildren. He was a faithful member of CrossPointe Community Church where he enjoyed greeting guests.
Robby has devoted his entire life to Lake Park Hills Cemetery, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees and was vital in the development of the cemetery. Robby served as president of the Mississippi Cemetery Association from 2000-02. Robby also was founder, an active real estate broker, member of Laurel Board of Realtors and certified appraiser at Woodland Realty in Laurel and Hattiesburg, along with his partner Lee Boyette.
A special thanks to Miranda Burge with Deaconess Hospice, who went above and beyond in caring for Robby in his last days. She has always been like a daughter to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Robert Wood Sr. and Edna White Wood.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Debra Stephens Wood; daughters Melanie Stephens (Jeremy) of Ellisville and McKenzie Walters (Jimmy) of Laurel; brother Brian K. Wood (Perri) of Montgomery, Texas; grandchildren Kylee, Jace, Camdyn, Woodlee and Winstyn; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lee Boyette, Jamie Chandler, Lee Bounds, Jimmy Gunnell, Tanner Walters, and Jim Dorman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Stephens, Jimmy Walters, Dr. Scott Thames, Bo Bounds, Neill Thames, Gentry Barton, Andy Loving, Wayne Boler and Marvin Oberstreet.
The family asks that memorials be sent in his name to CrossPointe Community Church or the Glory House of Laurel. Donations can be made online at www.crosspointechurch.org or www.thegloryhouse.org.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
