John Royes Jr., 88, went to be with The Lord on Dec. 4, 2021.
Mr. Royes was born Jan. 25, 1933, to John Sr. and Genevieve Royes in Chicago.
He married Virginia Sumrall in Laurel in 1953. Married for 67 years, he is survived by his wife Virginia; daughter Karen and son Richard Andrew; granddaughter Mary Brigid Gray; sister Romaine Burfield; and brother Robert Royes.
John served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller at Thule AFB in Greenland in the early 1950s. After his service, he attended Mississippi State University and earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1959.
John was a deacon for many years at First Baptist Church in Center, Texas, and before that at Woodland Hills Baptist in Jackson. He was also a substitute teacher for the Center ISD from 2000-’16.
Though a gifted painter, John's true second love was flying and his silver pride and joy sits in a hangar at Center Airport.
John was a giver — of his love, his energy and resources. He gave his family a lifetime of love and his life was a testament to his faith in Jesus Christ, his savior.
Graveside services will be in Laurel on Saturday.
