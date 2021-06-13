John Scott Loper
John Scott Loper, 67, of the Sandersville Community passed away on June 11, 2021 at Care Center.
A graveside service will be at Sandersville Baptist Church cemetery on Sunday, June 13, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. and interment at 2 p.m. Brother Brent Benson will officiate.
He was born in Laurel to Peggy and William Loper on February 23, 1955. He was a Contractor by trade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peggy and William Loper; stepson, Justin Ray Bennett; and father-in-law, Billy Ray Jenkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Vickie Jenkins Loper; stepson, Daniel Bennett (Lacey); grandsons, Lachlan and Callaway Bennett; mother-in-law, Wilma Jenkins; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Jenkins Smith and Billie Sue Jenkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Scott loved spending time with his grandsons, cooking, gardening, taking care of his chickens and woodworking.
He loved the Lord and was a member of First Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vickie Loper, P. O. Box 637, Sandersville, MS 39477
