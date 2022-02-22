John T. “Tommy” Anderson Sr., 92, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Mr. Anderson was born January 31, 1930, in Moss to Henry Plummer Anderson and Martha Corine Hill, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his wife of 41 years before her passing Hattie Christine Rowell; two sons, Stanley Anderson and Mitchell Anderson; five brothers; and five sisters.
Tommy Anderson and his wife Christine Rowell moved to Port Arthur, Texas, in 1951 to begin their lives together. With only an eighth-grade education, he never let that stop him or anything else for that matter. Once in Texas, he started night classes and got a job as a machinist at Standard Alloy. He retired from there after 43 years of dedicated employment. After retirement, he got into woodworking and greatly enjoyed spending his days making all sorts of beautiful things for his family. In 2000, Tommy moved back to his beloved hometown of Laurel to spend the rest of his days with his siblings.
Tommy is survived by his remaining children Cindy Theriot, Miles “Randy” Anderson (Christi), Sheila Shelton, John T. “Johnny” Anderson Jr. and Kenneth “Casey” Anderson; 13 grandkids; 23 great-grandkids; and six great-great-grandkids.
Visitation will be at Florence Congregational Methodist Church on Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Florence Cemetery in Sandersville. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Comfort Care Hospice.
Now gone, but never forgotten
