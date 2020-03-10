Mr. John T. "Tommy" Holifield, 85, of Waynesboro passed from this life Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Jones County on Saturday, April 14, 1934, to Jesse Thomas Holifield and Lelia Walters Holifield.
He was saved at a young age in life. He was a member of Bridgeway Church. Tommy served in the United States Army for nine years and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a master diesel mechanic until he retired in 1990, at which time he and his wife May operated a poultry farm for nine years. Also, through the years he raised and trained horses, fox-hunting dogs and champion coon-hunting dogs.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father Jesse Thomas Holifield and mother Lelia Walters Holifield; five sisters; and one brother.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Mabell Holifield; two sons, Howard Holifield Sr. (Leesanne), Charles Holifield Sr. (Debbie); daughter Janice Walters (John); two stepdaughters, Cathy Duvall (Glenn) and Karen Upshaw (Mark); sister Patsy Kilpatrick; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Tommy will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Freeman Funeral Home (1305 Skyland Drive in Waynesboro). A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Cemetery (306 Clark Cemetery Road in Laurel) with Rev. DeJuan Walley officiating.
