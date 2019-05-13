John Thomas Johnston, 70, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at Memory Chapel on Monday, May 13, at noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery. Rev. Robbie White will officiate.
Mr. Johnston was a member of Old Antioch Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lena Johnston; parents Ellis and Vada Johnston Sr.; sister Mary Joyce Clark; and brother Buddy Johnston.
He is survived by his son Greg Johnston (Regina); brothers Ellis Johnston and Lee Howard Johnston; sisters Ada Faye Westbrook and Betty Jo Sharp; five grandchildren, Cole Johnston, Cameron Johnston, Kayla Turner (Jamey), Ann Barnett and Kameron Barnett; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hulon, Jeff Yelverton, Kenny Jefcoat, Wes Hyatt, Jason Green and Ron Broom.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Gavin, Ryan Valentine, Karson Bates, Kyle Bates, Shane Dungan, Ryan Maxey, Travis Tolbert and Nolan Hall.
