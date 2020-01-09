John Walter Dyess, 76, of Laurel died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Sunday, Aug. 8, 1943 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9-10 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 10 at the church with burial to follow in Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Micah Husser and Bro. Wesley Page will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Dyess served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
He was preceded in death by his father James Lamar Dyess; mother Mildered J. Dyess; and sister Dorthy Ann Sessum.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years Margaret Dyess; son Charles D. Dyess; brother James Claude "Bud" Dyess (Connie); sister Rosie L. Anderson (Talmadge); brother in-law Jimmy Ray Sessum; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Joel Anderson, Frank Gregor, Tate Hicks, Morgan Jackson, Robert Kelly and Ray Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be John L. Sanford, Dennis Moore, Paul Dyess, Chris Dyess, Prcy Penton and Dan Penton.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
